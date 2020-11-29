UAE Ambassador to Indonesia presents credentials to ASEAN

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) - Abdullah Salem Obeid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, presented his credentials as to Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, as UAE Representative to the regional intergovernmental organisation of ten countries in Southeast Asia during a virtual meeting.

Ambassador Al Dhaheri conveyed to the Secretary General the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and their wishes for further progress and success for ASEAN.

Ambassador Al Dhaheri highlighted the efforts and tangible achievements made by the UAE to expand the network of its relations and cooperation with the countries of the Association as part of endeavors to obtain the status of a sector dialogue partner for ASEAN.

The ASEAN chief, in turn, asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Gargash and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Government of the UAE.

He praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and ASEAN countries and congratulated the country on the occasion of the country's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, TAC.

He wished the Ambassador good luck and success in his mission, and hoped he would work to further support and develop the distinguished relations between the UAE and ASEAN.