UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, met with Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh Province, to discuss a number of issues of common interest between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was held at the Sindh Chief Minister House, Al Zaabi underscored that the UAE leadership places great importance on strengthening the historical ties between the UAE and Pakistan, which are based on a solid foundation of respect, mutual trust, and consensus on regional and international issues.

Ambassador Al Zaabi stated that the UAE is committed to its humanitarian, charitable, and development projects in the region and ensuring their sustainability. He also noted the importance of creating a roadmap and practical framework to bolster economic cooperation and benefit from numerous opportunities in vital sectors, stressing that the UAE leadership devotes significant attention to building a prosperous future.

For his part, the Chief Minister of Sindh Province expressed his pleasure over the meeting, which comes as part of efforts to develop close relations between the two countries.

Shah conveyed his greetings to the UAE leadership and wished the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Murad Ali Shah praised the development of relations between the two countries at all levels, stressing the importance of building on achievements. He expressed his aspiration for further cooperation, stating that Sindh Province offers notable investment opportunities in the fields of agriculture, water, energy, infrastructure, and communications, which open new horizons to enhance economic cooperation and increase trade.

Al Zaabi also met with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and discussed UAE projects and investments in important sectors such as communications, aviation, banking, real estate, oil and gas, renewable and clean energy, education, health, and infrastructure.

Al Zaabi added that the UAE is eager to explore emerging key sectors that will promote cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The two meetings were also attended by Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi, UAE Consul-General in Karachi.