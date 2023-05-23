UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador To Pakistan Meets Chief Minister And Governor Of Sindh Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, met with Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh Province, to discuss a number of issues of common interest between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was held at the Sindh Chief Minister House, Al Zaabi underscored that the UAE leadership places great importance on strengthening the historical ties between the UAE and Pakistan, which are based on a solid foundation of respect, mutual trust, and consensus on regional and international issues.

Ambassador Al Zaabi stated that the UAE is committed to its humanitarian, charitable, and development projects in the region and ensuring their sustainability. He also noted the importance of creating a roadmap and practical framework to bolster economic cooperation and benefit from numerous opportunities in vital sectors, stressing that the UAE leadership devotes significant attention to building a prosperous future.

For his part, the Chief Minister of Sindh Province expressed his pleasure over the meeting, which comes as part of efforts to develop close relations between the two countries.

Shah conveyed his greetings to the UAE leadership and wished the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Murad Ali Shah praised the development of relations between the two countries at all levels, stressing the importance of building on achievements. He expressed his aspiration for further cooperation, stating that Sindh Province offers notable investment opportunities in the fields of agriculture, water, energy, infrastructure, and communications, which open new horizons to enhance economic cooperation and increase trade.

Al Zaabi also met with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and discussed UAE projects and investments in important sectors such as communications, aviation, banking, real estate, oil and gas, renewable and clean energy, education, health, and infrastructure.

Al Zaabi added that the UAE is eager to explore emerging key sectors that will promote cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The two meetings were also attended by Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi, UAE Consul-General in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Governor Education Water Agriculture UAE Oil Progress Gas Murad Ali Shah All From

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes F ..

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes Film Festival 2023

32 minutes ago
 IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ..

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ahead of COP28

46 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of Pre ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of PrecisionMed Exhibition &amp; Sum ..

1 hour ago
 Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits ..

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits politics

1 hour ago
 King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

2 hours ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.