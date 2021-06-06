UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador To Somalia, UN Special Envoy Discuss Boosting Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:15 PM

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, has met with James Swan, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, at the embassy’s headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu.

During the meeting, they discussed means to develop cooperation between the UAE and the UN Office in Somalia, the mechanism of joint action to support security and stability in the country, and a number of issues of common interest.

Al Hammadi extended his appreciation to the UN Envoy for his keenness to strengthen ties between the UAE Embassy and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) office in Somalia.

Swan, in turn, commended the UAE's continuous efforts to support the process of security and stability in Somalia and the development and humanitarian projects it is implementing across various Somali regions.

