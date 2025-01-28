UAE Ambassador To Sweden Sworn In Before President
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Her Excellency Ghasaq Yousif Abdullah Shaheen, the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, was sworn in today before UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The ceremony, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
His Highness the President wished the Ambassador success in her mission and encouraged her to work diligently to strengthen UAE-Sweden relations at all levels. He underscored the vital role of UAE embassies in fostering constructive cooperation with countries worldwide.
Ambassador Shaheen expressed her appreciation for the trust placed in her by the UAE leadership, pledging to serve the country’s interests with dedication.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and a number of top officials.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Ambassador to Sweden sworn in before President7 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO37 minutes ago
-
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 202852 minutes ago
-
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learning in Mauritania1 hour ago
-
Egypt denies reports of phone call between El-Sisi, Trump1 hour ago
-
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health1 hour ago
-
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 20242 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 20252 hours ago
-
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting2 hours ago
-
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health2 hours ago
-
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes care2 hours ago