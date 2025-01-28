Open Menu

UAE Ambassador To Sweden Sworn In Before President

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Her Excellency Ghasaq Yousif Abdullah Shaheen, the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, was sworn in today before UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness the President wished the Ambassador success in her mission and encouraged her to work diligently to strengthen UAE-Sweden relations at all levels. He underscored the vital role of UAE embassies in fostering constructive cooperation with countries worldwide.

Ambassador Shaheen expressed her appreciation for the trust placed in her by the UAE leadership, pledging to serve the country’s interests with dedication.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and a number of top officials.

