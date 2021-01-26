UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Explore Boosting Ties

Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:45 PM

UAE Ambassador, Ukrainian Foreign Minister explore boosting ties

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) UAE Ambassador to Ukraine Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba Dmytro, have discussed ways to develop relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries across various fields of mutual interest.

They also discussed efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuleba affirmed the interest of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to boost ties with the UAE and his desire to visit it soon, expressing his hope that the Abraham Accords would lead to peace for all peoples of the region in the middle East.

More Stories From Middle East

