UAE Ambassador, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan discuss cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Ahmed Alhai Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, has met with Dmitry Shlapachenko, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan at the headquarters of the Permanent Representative Office of the United Nations in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the two missions in Turkmenistan were discussed along with issues of common interest. The two sides also exchanged views on humanitarian supplies provided by the UAE and the United Nations to Afghanistan.

In conclusion, the Ambassador stressed that coordination and cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations in all fields would enhance international partnerships to build a better and safer future.