UAE Ambassador Visits Dubai Ports Facilities In Callao Port, Meets Peruvian Minister Of Transport And Communications

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Minister of Transport and Communications

LIMA, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, visited DP World facilities in the Port of Callao, during which he met with Paola Lazarte, Peruvian Minister of Transport and Communications.

Alongside Lazarte, Al Shamsi inspected the expansion of the southern berth of the Port of Callao and the northern multi-purpose terminal to increase cargo space and logistics support services.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Shamsi discussed with Lazarte the importance of DP World's major expansion project, which will benefit the Peruvian economy and support its foreign trade.

This visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen trade relations between the UAE and Peru and follow up on DP World investment in Peru.

