UAE Ambassador visits Grand Imam of Al Azhar following medical treatment

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Egypt has visited His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmad El Tayeb, to check on his wellbeing, following his return from Europe where he was receiving medical treatment.

Jumaa Aljunaibi wished the Grand Imam good health and wellness during his visit at the Al Azhar Al Sharif.

El Tayeb was in Germany and France receiving treatment for a spine-related condition.