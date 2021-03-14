UAE Ambassador visits Minya, Assiut in Egypt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, has visited the governorates of Minya and Assiut, to explore the urban and economic development witnessed by Egypt under the leadership of Abdel Fattah el Sisi, President of Egypt.

During the tour, Dr. Al Shamsi met with several members of parliament and officials from the two governorates, as well as with Anba Agapius, Archbishop of the Mawas and Delga Monastery of the Coptic Orthodox Community in Southern Menya. During their meeting, both sides stressed the importance of the Human Fraternity Document, which was signed in Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion, Dr. Al Shamsi said, "Since its establishment, the UAE’s mission has been to promote tolerance, moderation and peaceful coexistence.

Moreover, the country has adopted a moderate religious discourse."

During his tour, Dr. Al Shamsi explained the UAE’s distinguished role in establishing and strengthening interfaith dialogue in light of the vision of its leadership.

At the end of his tour, he also held several meetings, most notably with Major General Ossama Al Kady, Governor of Minya, to discuss a number of key projects aimed at developing the governorate.

The members of parliament from both governorates praised the UAE’s keenness to protect Egypt’s stability and support it under all circumstances.