UAE Ambassador visits orphanages in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has visited an orphanage in the Russian city of Khabarovsk and another in the city of Pokrov.

He was accompanied by Vladimir Sipyagin, Governor of Vladimir Province of Russia.

Al Jaber brought the orphans gifts, and in a speech thanked Sipyagin and other partners for organising the visit, which came as part of the UAE embassy's efforts to enhance cooperation, support ties, and develop relations between the UAE and Russia in all fields.

The ambassador also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial in Red Square, with embassy staff to lay down a wreath of flowers in memory of the soldiers.