UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Visits Orphanages In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE Ambassador visits orphanages in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has visited an orphanage in the Russian city of Khabarovsk and another in the city of Pokrov.

He was accompanied by Vladimir Sipyagin, Governor of Vladimir Province of Russia.

Al Jaber brought the orphans gifts, and in a speech thanked Sipyagin and other partners for organising the visit, which came as part of the UAE embassy's efforts to enhance cooperation, support ties, and develop relations between the UAE and Russia in all fields.

The ambassador also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial in Red Square, with embassy staff to lay down a wreath of flowers in memory of the soldiers.

Related Topics

Governor Russia UAE Visit Vladimir Putin Khabarovsk All

Recent Stories

Russian Media Watchdog Slams Twitter for Continuin ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

32 minutes ago

Minsk Authorities Warn of Provocateurs' Plans to I ..

29 minutes ago

Australian Military to Assist With Handling Floods ..

29 minutes ago

Russia to Have Over 12Mln Sets of Sputnik V Availa ..

32 minutes ago

Scottish Lawmakers Accuse SNP Leader Sturgeon of M ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.