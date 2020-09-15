UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Welcomes 'Moscow Days In The UAE'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE Ambassador welcomes 'Moscow Days in the UAE'

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has welcomed the initiative of the Moscow Government to hold an event entitled "Moscow Days in the UAE" under the framework of strengthening bilateral ties, noting that relevant authorities and entities from the two countries would coordinate the event and ensure its success.

During his meeting with Sergei Cheryomin, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations, Al Jaber discussed ways of reinforcing the bilateral ties between the UAE and Russia.

Cheryomin congratulated Al Jaber on being appointed UAE Ambassador to Russia and highlighted his interest in strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Al Jaber stressed his pride at representing the UAE in Russia and expressed his keenness to reinforce the overall relations between the two countries and enhance their friendship.

