UAE Ambassadors to Singapore, Japan sworn-in before Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Two new UAE Ambassadors-designate to friendly countries were sworn in on Monday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan, pledged to be loyal to the UAE and its president, to respect the state’s constitution and laws, to place the state’s interest above all considerations, and to perform their duties with honesty and sincerity, and to preserve its secrets.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.