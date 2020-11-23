UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassadors To Singapore, Japan Sworn-in Before Mohammed Bin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE Ambassadors to Singapore, Japan sworn-in before Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Two new UAE Ambassadors-designate to friendly countries were sworn in on Monday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan, pledged to be loyal to the UAE and its president, to respect the state’s constitution and laws, to place the state’s interest above all considerations, and to perform their duties with honesty and sincerity, and to preserve its secrets.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Singapore Japan All

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

6 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

51 minutes ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

51 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.