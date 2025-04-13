UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international rankings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2025, the UAE continues to strengthen its global position in the healthcare sector, achieving top rankings and outstanding performance indicators. The country ranked first globally in the number of accredited healthcare facilities, thanks to a healthcare system based on the highest international standards and enhanced preparedness to handle pandemics and health risks — making the UAE one of the leading nations in healthcare quality.

The country also achieved advanced positions in healthcare quality indicators, showing significant progress in areas such as basic healthcare outcomes, infrastructure, and preventive healthcare.

The UAE’s leading position in these rankings is attributed to its ongoing strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure. For the 2025 fiscal year, the UAE allocated AED 5.745 billion, equivalent to 8% of the Federal budget, to healthcare and community prevention services, reflecting its sustained commitment to developing the health sector.

The UAE is considered one of the world’s top nations in healthcare, achieving high rankings across numerous international health indicators. It was ranked among the top 10 countries globally in 21 different health indicators, and secured 1st place regionally and 20th globally for healthcare quality.

The UAE’s leading status in these rankings is driven by a comprehensive national health strategy, significant investments in infrastructure, digital transformation in healthcare, and a strong focus on medical tourism.

This reflects the nation’s dedication to advancing healthcare services, meeting community needs, and enhancing its global standing.

Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai, stated that the hospital earned 5-Star Rating in Global Hospital Rating by Newsweek & Statista. This highlights the hospital’s role in setting new standards in patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and medical innovation, placing it among the world’s elite hospitals.

He explained that the global hospital ranking is one of the most comprehensive and trusted evaluations in the healthcare sector, assessing hospital performance through detailed quality indicators.

Recent data and reports show that the UAE continues to expand its healthcare investments, with significant growth expected in the coming years. Healthcare spending in the UAE is projected to reach approximately AED 151 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, driven by investments in infrastructure and services.

A report by the Ministry of Economy anticipates that healthcare spending will reach US$ 26 billion by 2028, while the UAE aims to invest AED 118 billion in the healthcare sector by 2027, focusing on infrastructure development and enhancing public-private partnerships.