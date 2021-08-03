UrduPoint.com

UAE Among First Countries Of The World To Receive Sotrovimab Medicine For Treatment Of COVID-19: UAE Government Media Briefing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatment of COVID-19: UAE Government media briefing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Executive Director of External Therapeutic Services, stated that the health sector is continuing its efforts to achieve herd immunity against coronavirus (COVID-19) by providing vaccines to eligible people, noting that 79.3 percent of the population have received their first dose while 70.96 percent have received both doses.

During the UAE Government media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Al Ghaithi stressed that the UAE has prioritised everyone’s health and safety since the start of the pandemic and has supported the health sector by providing qualified medical personnel and establishing specialist hospitals in record time while adopting the best health practices to address the pandemic.

She also pointed out that relevant national authorities have exerted all possible efforts to contain the pandemic, in cooperation with the health sector, since the start of the crisis, by implementing a proactive plan that will reinforce the country’s readiness to face pandemics.

The vaccines, in general, have helped prevent infections and severe complications, and the hospitalisation rate for those vaccinated are lower compared to the unvaccinated, she further added.

"We advise eligible individuals to urgently get the vaccine to protect themselves, their families and the community and support the national efforts aimed at achieving herd immunity and reaching recovery," Dr. Al Ghaithi said.

Studies have proven the success of the drug, Sotrovimab, which prevents complications leading to death by 97 percent and ICU admissions by 99.5 percent, with full recovery being achieved within 14 days after taking the drug at a rate of 99 percent and hospitalisations being reduced by 20 percent she explained, affirming that 13,000 people in the UAE have taken the drug, which is available around the country and can be used to treat adults and children over the age of 12.

"The UAE was among the first countries of the world to receive a shipment of Sotrovimab, one of the most successful anti-viral medicine in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 cases among high-risk patients including adults, pregnant women and children aged 12 and above who are at risk of progressing to severe symptoms and meet other relevant criteria."

"Therefore, we stress the importance of quickly heading to health centres to receive adequate treatment and healthcare," she added.

"We also stress the importance of adhering to COVID-19 related protocols and contacting health authorities as soon as possible to ensure prompt treatment, which will accelerate the pace of recovery," she further said.

Dr. Al Ghaithi explained that the UAE is keen to monitor its citizens travelling to other countries, noting that after the outbreak of the pandemic, the "We Are With You" action team was formed, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) and representatives of local health authorities, to monitor Emiratis infected while abroad.

She then urged travellers to check the health situation in the country they wish to visit before travelling, highlighting the importance of taking both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before their travels, as well as buying appropriate international medical insurance, registering in the ministry’s "Twajudi" service, and adhering to related precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, practising social distancing and sanitising hands.

If Emirati travellers test positive for coronavirus, they are required to contact the country’s diplomatic missions abroad, their medical insurance company or their airline to cover treatment costs, she said, stressing that the role of the community in the coming period is as important as the role of relevant authorities in addressing the pandemic.

She then expressed her confidence in the public’s adherence to the precautionary measures, which underscores the community’s level of awareness and its keenness to protect everyone’s health.

Protecting everyone’s safety reflects the community’s sense of responsibility, especially when visiting elderly people, she added while calling on the public to protect everyone’s health and safety and undergo required tests to avoid infecting the elderly.

"We need to adapt to a new and safer way of life and advise everyone to undergo necessary tests and fully adhere to relevant precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and practising social distancing. We also advise unvaccinated people to quickly take the vaccine, as this is key to eliminating the virus and curbing its spread," Dr. Al Ghaithi said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World Immunity UAE Company Visit Women Media All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

30 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations ..

Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations Days After Admitting to 'Mist ..

30 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chai ..

Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

31 minutes ago
 China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

40 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

40 minutes ago
 UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death ..

UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death Being Investigated - Spokesper ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.