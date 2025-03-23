UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has assured that the UAE continues to rank among the nations with the lowest tuberculosis rates, a testament to the country’s rigorous preventive programmes and strategic health policies.

In a statement ahead of World Tuberculosis Day, the ministry attributed its success to a collaborative effort with national health authorities to curb the spread of the disease. The UAE’s comprehensive strategy includes standardised surveillance protocols, an advanced monitoring system, a consistent supply of tuberculosis medications, and enhanced training for healthcare professionals.

Key preventive measures also include newborn vaccination programmes and early detection initiatives focused on pulmonary tuberculosis. Every year on March 24, the global health community observes World Tuberculosis Day, with this year's theme, "Yes! We can end TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver," reflecting a shared sense of hope and collective responsibility in combating the disease.

The UAE has aligned itself with this mission, adopting the Eastern Mediterranean’s regional strategy to eradicate tuberculosis and pledging sustained investment in scientific research and innovation.

The country has also accelerated the use of rapid diagnostic tests, modern treatments, and digital technology to enhance healthcare systems, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the World Health Organisation’s roadmap to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030.

Despite the global challenges in tackling tuberculosis, the UAE is moving forward with its efforts to build an innovative and sustainable healthcare system that prioritises the well-being and quality of life for all members of the community.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the Ministry has launched comprehensive preventive initiatives to prevent and control tuberculosis in collaboration with strategic partners.

“From enhancing tuberculosis surveillance systems to implementing robust monitoring and investigation mechanisms and ensuring consistent access to medications and equipping healthcare professionals with specialised training, the ministry is committed to building a strong foundation for tuberculosis control,” Al Rand said, adding that the ministry’s initiatives also include proactive screening for visa applicants before and after their arrival in the UAE to enable early detection.

Meanwhile, Nada Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department, highlighted that the ministry has organised various health activities and programmes, along with strengthening community partnerships. “We will spare no effort to promote awareness among different segments of society about tuberculosis—while particularly focusing on prevention, the importance of early diagnosis, and ways to avoid infection and complications.”

As part of these efforts, national landmarks have been lit up in red to mark the occasion, and interactive awareness sessions are being held in multiple languages—Arabic, English, and Urdu—to reach diverse segments of society.

Awareness-raising messages are also being shared across social media platforms. Additionally, the ministry continues to develop strategies to raise awareness about communicable diseases and promote a healthier, more informed community—paving the way for a sustainable and high-quality living environment for all.