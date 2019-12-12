UAE among the fastest-growing nations: Kyrgyz President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan, has stated that the UAE is among the leading countries of the world in terms of its accelerated multi-sector growth, praising the UAE leadership and government for its visionary policies and ambitions to attain sustainable development.

He also highlighted his country’s keenness to develop its bilateral ties with the UAE to serve their economic interests, noting that Kyrgyzstan is willing to support the joint commercial and investment cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

Jeenbekov made these statements during a business meeting held today by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Emirates Palace, which was also attended by a Kyrgyz ministerial and parliamentary delegation, along with Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saeed bin Nasser Al Talay, Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, First Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and several members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and other Emirati chambers, as well as several Emirati and Kyrgyz business leaders.

The Kyrgyz President said that his country has implemented many economic reforms that will ensure its commercial and investment openness while urging the Emirati business community to visit Kyrgyzstan and explore available investment opportunities in vital sectors.

He then pointed out that the Emirati economy is a model to follow internationally.

Jeenbekov thanked the Abu Dhabi Chamber and the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the warm welcome and the event’s good organisation, affirming that the UAE is a beautiful country and that the many Kyrgyz citizens living in the UAE are enjoying safety, security and peace.