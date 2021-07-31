DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) Mohammed Ibrahim Al Zarooni, Deputy Director of the Information and Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), affirmed that the UAE is among the world's fastest countries in deploying 5G networks, which facilitated the implementation of the latest projects across health, transport, education and logistics.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Zarooni said that the capabilities provided by 5G networks will accelerate the deployment of tech solutions that enable the establishment of smart cities, including smart transportation, self-driving vehicles and unmanned aircraft.

They are also paving the way for the utilisation of drones in cargo and mail shipment, and for remote surgery, which will help save lives, especially in emergencies, he added, noting that AI solutions will be used in analysing big data and developing smart services, which will boost happiness levels in the UAE community.

Al Zarooni explained that the TDRA is continuing to develop the infrastructure required to utilise the latest AI solutions, and highlighted the UAE government's efforts towards developing the world's best integrated and flexible government services ecosystem. In 2020, the UAE created the position of Chief of Government Services to oversee the development of the government services system through customer-centric programmes that help enhance the efficiency of services.

Furthermore, the UAE government launched the 2021-2025 UAE Government Services Strategy, setting policies that ensure the provision of world-class government services and drive the country's digital transformation in the next two years.

On global drivers of future services, Al Zarooni said that there are projections of a coming important strategic shift that will tip the balance of power globally, as AI systems are expected to contribute US$16 trillion to the global GDP in 2030, and renewable energy expected to account for 50 percent of the world's energy needs.

These and other major transformations need to be dealt with proactively and innovatively by utilising cutting-edge tech solutions to leverage and ensure optimal management of the opportunities they create, he continued.

Elaborating on the future of the UAE's government services, Al Zarooni said that five main pillars were identified to shape the future of its services. These include building trust and partnerships between the government and society with all data to be made available to the private sector; providing seamless around-the-clock access to services from anywhere; developing services that enhance the quality of life; making government online services more proactive and personalised; and ensuring better governance of services by designing proactive policies and legislation, he explained.

He further noted that a study of the expected impact of the UAE's new vision for government services showed that it will help increase the UAE's GDP by 8 percent, a fruit of the partnership between the government and the private sectors, which will create more jobs and investment opportunities, in addition to boosting the efficiency of government services by 90 percent.

Speaking of the UAE's success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Zarooni said that the UAE's forward-looking digitisation plans enabled its smooth transition to remote work and distance learning, adding that the availability of over 6,000 digital government services and solid e-commerce infrastructure across all sectors played a huge role in maintaining the safety of members of UAE residents and citizens.