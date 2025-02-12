Open Menu

UAE An Active Contributor To Financing Honduras' Dry Canal Project: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE an active contributor to financing Honduras' Dry Canal project: Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Marcio Sierra, Minister of Public Management for the Government of the Republic of Honduras, highlighted the active role of the UAE and its investors in supporting the financing of Honduras’ ambitious projects.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Sierra stated that the Honduran government is undertaking several development projects, including a major railway linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, known as the Dry Canal.

He emphasised that this strategic project is expected to enhance trade and transport flows across the region.

He explained that the infrastructure project, valued at over US$12 billion, involves a partnership with investors from the UAE, who will contribute to the implementation of this vital initiative.

He noted that the Dry Canal project, which is still in the design and planning phase, is anticipated to play a key role in facilitating the movement of goods and services through Honduras, strengthening its position as a crucial trade corridor between the continents.

Sierra affirmed that relations between the UAE and Honduras are witnessing notable growth across various sectors, pointing out that these ties are moving towards further cooperation and strategic partnerships.

He further stated that Honduras is working to expand its diplomatic presence in the region by opening an embassy in Dubai next month, which will help solidify collaboration between the two nations.

He added that relations between Honduras and the UAE are based on strong foundations of mutual cooperation, praising the UAE’s development vision and leadership in supporting major global projects. He expressed his aspiration for greater collaboration in the future to drive economic development and achieve mutual interests for both countries.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Honduras From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy ..

2 seconds ago
 UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to wi ..

UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF

9 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects fo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation

16 seconds ago
 IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE ..

IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies ..

34 seconds ago
 ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with ..

ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

14 minutes ago
 SEHA’s Corniche Hospital pioneers fertility pres ..

SEHA’s Corniche Hospital pioneers fertility preservation with minimally invasi ..

14 minutes ago
UAE Ministry of Investment leads dialogue on role ..

UAE Ministry of Investment leads dialogue on role of investment promotion agenci ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UNHCR discuss joint cooperatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UNHCR discuss joint cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Arab Public Administration Report 2025 reveals tec ..

Arab Public Administration Report 2025 reveals technological gap among governmen ..

15 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Paraguay's Chamber of D ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Paraguay's Chamber of Deputies discuss strengthening ..

16 minutes ago
 ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development proj ..

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with P ..

Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East