UAE an active contributor to financing Honduras' Dry Canal project: Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Marcio Sierra, Minister of Public Management for the Government of the Republic of Honduras, highlighted the active role of the UAE and its investors in supporting the financing of Honduras’ ambitious projects.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Sierra stated that the Honduran government is undertaking several development projects, including a major railway linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, known as the Dry Canal.

He emphasised that this strategic project is expected to enhance trade and transport flows across the region.

He explained that the infrastructure project, valued at over US$12 billion, involves a partnership with investors from the UAE, who will contribute to the implementation of this vital initiative.

He noted that the Dry Canal project, which is still in the design and planning phase, is anticipated to play a key role in facilitating the movement of goods and services through Honduras, strengthening its position as a crucial trade corridor between the continents.

Sierra affirmed that relations between the UAE and Honduras are witnessing notable growth across various sectors, pointing out that these ties are moving towards further cooperation and strategic partnerships.

He further stated that Honduras is working to expand its diplomatic presence in the region by opening an embassy in Dubai next month, which will help solidify collaboration between the two nations.

He added that relations between Honduras and the UAE are based on strong foundations of mutual cooperation, praising the UAE’s development vision and leadership in supporting major global projects. He expressed his aspiration for greater collaboration in the future to drive economic development and achieve mutual interests for both countries.