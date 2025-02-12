UAE An Active Contributor To Financing Honduras' Dry Canal Project: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Marcio Sierra, Minister of Public Management for the Government of the Republic of Honduras, highlighted the active role of the UAE and its investors in supporting the financing of Honduras’ ambitious projects.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Sierra stated that the Honduran government is undertaking several development projects, including a major railway linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, known as the Dry Canal.
He emphasised that this strategic project is expected to enhance trade and transport flows across the region.
He explained that the infrastructure project, valued at over US$12 billion, involves a partnership with investors from the UAE, who will contribute to the implementation of this vital initiative.
He noted that the Dry Canal project, which is still in the design and planning phase, is anticipated to play a key role in facilitating the movement of goods and services through Honduras, strengthening its position as a crucial trade corridor between the continents.
Sierra affirmed that relations between the UAE and Honduras are witnessing notable growth across various sectors, pointing out that these ties are moving towards further cooperation and strategic partnerships.
He further stated that Honduras is working to expand its diplomatic presence in the region by opening an embassy in Dubai next month, which will help solidify collaboration between the two nations.
He added that relations between Honduras and the UAE are based on strong foundations of mutual cooperation, praising the UAE’s development vision and leadership in supporting major global projects. He expressed his aspiration for greater collaboration in the future to drive economic development and achieve mutual interests for both countries.
Recent Stories
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy ..
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation
IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies ..
ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation
SEHA’s Corniche Hospital pioneers fertility preservation with minimally invasi ..
UAE Ministry of Investment leads dialogue on role of investment promotion agenci ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, UNHCR discuss joint cooperation
Arab Public Administration Report 2025 reveals technological gap among governmen ..
Saqr Ghobash, President of Paraguay's Chamber of Deputies discuss strengthening ..
ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets
Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Award’2 seconds ago
-
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF9 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation16 seconds ago
-
IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies by end of 202434 seconds ago
-
UAE an active contributor to financing Honduras' Dry Canal project: Minister42 seconds ago
-
ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation14 minutes ago
-
SEHA’s Corniche Hospital pioneers fertility preservation with minimally invasive egg freezing proc ..14 minutes ago
-
UAE, Iraqi Presidents discuss bilateral relations15 minutes ago
-
UAE Ministry of Investment leads dialogue on role of investment promotion agencies15 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, UNHCR discuss joint cooperation15 minutes ago
-
Arab Public Administration Report 2025 reveals technological gap among government employees15 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash, President of Paraguay's Chamber of Deputies discuss strengthening parliamentary cooper ..16 minutes ago