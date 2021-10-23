UAE an exemplary role model in polio eradication: Mohammed Al Olama

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services, has said that since 1992, no polio cases have originated in the UAE, thanks to the strong polio surveillance system and universal vaccination coverage, as well as the painstaking efforts made by the health ministry alongside other health authorities in the country to eliminate the disease.

On the occasion of World Polio Day, observed on 24th October, Al Olama added, "Such achievement wouldn't have been possible had it not been for the support and directives of the wise leadership in the field of disease control and the provision of the best health care services in accordance with the highest international standards.

"The UAE has successfully established an exemplary role model in eradicating and controlling polio and achieved outstanding results in dealing with this disease," he said.

Al Olama noted that the preventive measures and the handling of polio suspected cases are implemented in a scientifically accurate manner.

He stressed that the ministry is committed to raising the strategic indicator of the rate of children’s coverage of immunisations in the first year, as well as the continuous development of medical and technical staff in order to keep pace with the latest updates in the field of immunisation and prevention.