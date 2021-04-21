UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, says Dubai Culture

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that the UAE is an incubator for innovation and creativity, both of which are an indispensable necessity in achieving distinction and excellence as well as in ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

She said: "The wise leadership in the UAE realised early on that innovation and creativity are necessary for achieving a prosperous and sustainable future and the best way to cross into the future. This forms the basis of the UAE Centennial 2071 launched by His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the continuous comprehensive development in the country and secure a more prosperous future for generations to come as well to strengthen the UAE's position as the premier country in the world and a global economic player. This is made possible thanks to the emirate’s reliance on national and global creative energies and talents and to its economy that is based on innovation and creativity."

Badri added: "Dubai implements innovation and creativity in society through the attractive and creative environment it provides that opens the door for creative and talented people to be innovative across all fields, which contributes to promoting the sustainable development process and advancing the emirate’s creative economy as a supporter of other economic sectors. This was reflected by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's recent launch of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy to transform the emirate into a preferred destination for innovators from around the world and make it a global capital for the creative economy by 2025 to achieve the emirate’s vision for a future economy based on knowledge and innovation.

"At Dubai Culture, we are committed to promoting a culture of innovation and creativity in our society, and our strategy is based on supporting talent and creativity and the creation of a stimulating system for creative industries to upgrade the creative economy in the emirate, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. We have harnessed our energies to preserve the fire of creativity and innovation in the community, and we have spared no effort to support our creative community over the past period during which this society has proven great flexibility and strength,'' she said in a statement ahead of the World Creativity and Innovation Day. World Creativity and Innovation Day is a global UN day celebrated on April 21 to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem-solving with respect to advancing the United Nations sustainable development goals.

''We are now continuing our work of empowering local creative talents and attracting global talents and creative institutions, which contributes to enhancing the position of the emirate's creative scene locally and globally, thereby achieving the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy. Our most recent effort within this framework was launch of the development project for Al Quoz Creative Zone that seeks to provide an integrated system to meet the aspirations of creative people and entrepreneurs in the creative field."

Badri concluded: "We will continue to follow in the footsteps of our wise leadership in shaping the bright future of our emirate and our country, based on the culture of creativity and innovation, and embracing creators and innovators from the UAE and the world."