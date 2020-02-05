UAE an inspiring global model of human fraternity: Personal Secretary of Pope Francis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary of Pope Francis and Member of the Higher Committee for the implementation of the Human Fraternity Document, stated that the UAE is a social model of peaceful coexistence between different nationalities, languages and races.

He also described the document as part of the history of the UAE and the entire world.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the "Voices of Human Fraternity Forum," which is taking place in conjunction with the first anniversary of the signing of the document, Gaid said that the UAE's sponsorship and support for the document is an inspiring model of true human fraternity around the world.

"The committee has witnessed the care and eagerness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for this historic document.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has affirmed the UAE's full support for the committee and document, which will promote goodness, love and tolerance, to benefit future generations in the region and the rest of the world," he added.

"The document is a roadmap launched by the UAE for the entire world, to spread the culture of tolerance, coexistence and peace and work for the good of all mankind. Evil in the world will be ended by goodness, and hate will be defeated by love, and terrorism will end with the help of human fraternity," Gaid further added.

He also revealed that Pope Francis donated the full value of the Human Fraternity prize to Rohingya refugees, to ease their suffering and pain.