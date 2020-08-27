UrduPoint.com
UAE An Inspiring Global Model Of Women’s Empowerment: Mariam Almheiri

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

UAE an inspiring global model of women’s empowerment: Mariam Almheiri

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, stated that the UAE is an inspiring global model of women’s empowerment and has strengthened their participation in all areas, enabling them to contribute to the development process.

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August, Almheiri said that the UAE’s approach to women’s empowerment was initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who provided women with all the possible means of advancement and education to serve their country and community, adding that Emirati women are capable of participating in the UAE’s development process, led by its leadership.

She also pointed out that the efforts of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation," to empower women are a milestone in the journey of women’s advancement in the UAE, the rest of the region and the entire world, and due to her efforts, Emirati women have become inspiring examples for women around the world.

"On Emirati Women’s Day, my message is that they are the pride of the nation, have made history and are creating the future with their hard work and giving, to pave the way for generations to come in the journey towards further development and prosperity," Almheiri said in conclusion.

