UAE An Inspiring Model In Improving Government Performance: Arab Investors Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 12:15 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Gamal Bayoumi, Secretary-General of the Arab Investors Union, affirmed that the remarkable progress achieved by the United Arab Emirates in the Government Support Index 2025 reflects the forward-looking vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and continues the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His remarks came in response to the UAE’s recent achievement of advancing to 16th place globally in the Government Support Index 2025, one of the indicators listed in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, where the UAE rose 27 places from its 43rd ranking in 2024.

Bayoumi told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the UAE has presented an inspiring model for the region in strategically leveraging government support to enhance economic competitiveness, attract investments, and balance economic growth with environmental preservation. He noted that the country has consistently kept pace with global progress and implemented best practices.

He added that Egyptians and Arabs take pride in the UAE’s prioritisation of investment in people, innovation, and sustainable infrastructure, stressing that it is a young Arab nation in every sense.

Bayoumi pointed out that the UAE’s accomplishment underscores its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, making it a key partner in shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future for the Arab region and the world.

According to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2025, the UAE also ranked first globally in venture capital and personal income tax collected, second in corporate profit tax rate, and third in government budget surplus/deficit measured in billions of Dollars. It secured fourth place in the decline of indirect tax revenue collected and the reduction of consumption tax rate, while ranking fifth in taxes collected on capital and property. The UAE also came sixth in public finance, seventh globally and first regionally in the ratio of total government expenditure, and ninth worldwide in real growth of government consumption expenditure.

