UAE An Inspiring Model In Improving Government Performance: Arab Investors Union
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 12:15 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Gamal Bayoumi, Secretary-General of the Arab Investors Union, affirmed that the remarkable progress achieved by the United Arab Emirates in the Government Support Index 2025 reflects the forward-looking vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and continues the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
His remarks came in response to the UAE’s recent achievement of advancing to 16th place globally in the Government Support Index 2025, one of the indicators listed in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, where the UAE rose 27 places from its 43rd ranking in 2024.
Bayoumi told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the UAE has presented an inspiring model for the region in strategically leveraging government support to enhance economic competitiveness, attract investments, and balance economic growth with environmental preservation. He noted that the country has consistently kept pace with global progress and implemented best practices.
He added that Egyptians and Arabs take pride in the UAE’s prioritisation of investment in people, innovation, and sustainable infrastructure, stressing that it is a young Arab nation in every sense.
Bayoumi pointed out that the UAE’s accomplishment underscores its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, making it a key partner in shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future for the Arab region and the world.
According to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2025, the UAE also ranked first globally in venture capital and personal income tax collected, second in corporate profit tax rate, and third in government budget surplus/deficit measured in billions of Dollars. It secured fourth place in the decline of indirect tax revenue collected and the reduction of consumption tax rate, while ranking fifth in taxes collected on capital and property. The UAE also came sixth in public finance, seventh globally and first regionally in the ratio of total government expenditure, and ninth worldwide in real growth of government consumption expenditure.
Recent Stories
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held
Over 114,500 applications received under Govt Hajj Scheme 2026, only 3,500 seats ..
HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drainage projects
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union17 minutes ago
-
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision1 hour ago
-
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire1 hour ago
-
NASA, Google develop smart medical assistant for astronauts2 hours ago
-
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain2 hours ago
-
UAE rescue team continues efforts to combat Albania wildfires2 hours ago
-
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt3 hours ago
-
60 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours3 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt3 hours ago
-
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 20253 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign3 hours ago