UrduPoint.com

UAE And Africa: 51 Years Of Deep-rooted Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) As part of efforts to bolster cooperation with international partners to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity worldwide, and in celebration of 51 years of relations with African countries, the UAE sent 51 Ghaf trees to its partners on the continent.

The Ghaf trees, which symbolise peace, resilience and flexibility, underscore the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They will also create various development opportunities and reflect the UAE’s investment in the continent for generations to come.

This initiative aims to jointly protect natural assets and ensure their future use, as Ghaf cultivation is part of key sustainability efforts in Africa.

In this regard, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, highlighted the UAE’s future commitment, in partnership with Africa, to achieving prosperity and ensuring sustainability.

Kandia Camara, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, lauded the initiative, stressing her country’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE.

Jabulani Clement Mabuza, Minister for Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini, said that the UAE maintains distinguished relations with Eswatini.

Such initiatives also highlight the UAE’s keenness to reinforce its partnerships with the continent’s peoples and strengthen their close cultural, scientific, and economic ties.

Related Topics

Africa Agriculture UAE

Recent Stories

UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

19 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

42 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

1 hour ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

1 hour ago
 15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins ..

15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.