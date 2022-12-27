UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) As part of efforts to bolster cooperation with international partners to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity worldwide, and in celebration of 51 years of relations with African countries, the UAE sent 51 Ghaf trees to its partners on the continent.

The Ghaf trees, which symbolise peace, resilience and flexibility, underscore the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They will also create various development opportunities and reflect the UAE’s investment in the continent for generations to come.

This initiative aims to jointly protect natural assets and ensure their future use, as Ghaf cultivation is part of key sustainability efforts in Africa.

In this regard, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, highlighted the UAE’s future commitment, in partnership with Africa, to achieving prosperity and ensuring sustainability.

Kandia Camara, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, lauded the initiative, stressing her country’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE.

Jabulani Clement Mabuza, Minister for Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini, said that the UAE maintains distinguished relations with Eswatini.

Such initiatives also highlight the UAE’s keenness to reinforce its partnerships with the continent’s peoples and strengthen their close cultural, scientific, and economic ties.