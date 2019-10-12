UrduPoint.com
Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE and Belize sign bilateral economic cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The UAE and Belize recently signed an economic cooperation agreement to develop, enhance, and expand their cooperation on areas of mutual interests.

The agreement was inked by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Erwin Contreras, Belize’s Minister of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade, and Commerce.

The agreement covers various major sectors, including trade of commodities and services, investment, transport, agriculture and food products, energy and renewable energy, industry and mining, infrastructure, construction and real estate, and tourism, among others. The agreement also provides for the establishment of a joint economic committee between the two countries to take their partnership to new levels.

Al Mansouri said that the agreement would pave the way for a more fruitful and sustainable partnership between the UAE and Belize. As a result of this latest development, their respective government and private sectors can now collaborate to maximise opportunities and address challenges. The agreement will also enable UAE companies to explore the promising trade and investment opportunities in the Belizean markets.

Moreover, both parties agreed to exchange expertise and information, formulate new regulations and laws, identify obstacles, explore business opportunities, create a favourable environment for investment, and provide logistics facilities.

