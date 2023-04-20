UrduPoint.com

UAE And Egyptian Presidents Share Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 07:15 PM

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, during which they exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings.

The two leaders prayed to God to bestow His blessings on their two countries and people, and peace and security on the world.

The discussion between His Highness and President Sisi touched on the determined efforts being made by the UAE and Egypt to calm the situation in Sudan and prevent any further escalation by urging all sides to engage in dialogue to restore stability. This comes in light of the support of both countries for the Sudanese people to achieve their aspirations towards enhancing security and development in their country.

