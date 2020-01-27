UAE and France count on each other to achieve peace, security: French official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) François Delattre, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, has said that France and the UAE "can count on each other as trusted strategic allies and work together to achieve peace and security."

The French official visited Abu Dhabi yesterday where he met with a number of officials, including Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. They discussed means to develop cooperation and strategic relations in various fields, issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international developments.

"We share the idea that the priority is to de-escalate the tensions in the region and to go back to a diplomacy-first approach," said Delattre in statement sent to WAM by the French Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

"France and the UAE can take pride in what they have accomplished since the late 2000s," Delattre, 56, added.

"Our partnership has always been driven by a long term vision. This is why we are now working on the next decade. I am glad to see that many innovative achievements are ahead of us."

The next plenary session of the France-UAE Strategic Dialogue is to be held in April in Abu Dhabi, focusing on several areas of cooperation, such as economy, trade and investment, oil and gas, nuclear and renewable energy; education, culture, health, space and security issues.