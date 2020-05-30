UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE And Germany Continue Their Strategic Cooperation Through A Virtual Visit To Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE and Germany continue their strategic cooperation through a virtual visit to Berlin

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2020) ABU DHABI-BERLIN, 29 May 2020 (WAM) – As part of ongoing efforts to elevate UAE-German ties, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and UAE’s Special Envoy to Germany, conducted a virtual visit to Berlin.

During the virtual visit, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with a number of German officials and parliamentarians, including Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Dr. Jan Hecker, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Thomas Opperman, Vice President of the German Bundestag.

The meetings focused on exploring ways of advancing UAE-German cooperation across all fronts, including the exchange of best practices from both the UAE and Germany’s COVID-19 response models, the current state of the global economy and energy markets, technology and AI, as well as a number of key regional and global files of mutual concern.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said that both countries are jointly keen on further elevating their already excellent ties to new and strategic heights.

"As such, we are committed to ensuring the continuity of the close cooperation we have with our German counterparts, and to increasing our engagements in our collective fight against COVID-19. While global lockdown measures have imposed a number of temporary travel restrictions, we will continue to use this virtual format to maintain our close and high-level exchanges."

The visit also included meetings with Dr Ralph Brinkhaus, Chairman of the CDU/CSU group at the German Bundestag, Dr Juergen Hardt, Foreign Policy Speaker of the CDU/CSU group at the German Bundestag, Bijan Djir-Sarai, Foreign Policy Speaker of the FDP at the German Bundestag, Nils Schmid, Foreign Policy Speaker of the SPD at the German Bundestag, and Alexander Radwan, Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee & CSU rapporteur on the middle East at the German Bundestag.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Technology Exchange German UAE Visit Germany Berlin Middle East Angela Merkel May 2020 Market All From Best

Recent Stories

NDMA continues anti locust operation in 61 distric ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,952 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

19 minutes ago

Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit

23 minutes ago

Chinese-funded law firm to provide legal services ..

23 minutes ago

Kurram reports 45 corona cases in a single day

23 minutes ago

Pakistan, China expands bilateral cooperation in v ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.