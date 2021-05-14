UrduPoint.com
UAE And Greece Announce Safe Travel Corridor For Vaccinated Travellers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for vaccinated travellers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 13th May 2021 (WAM) - As part of cooperation and coordination between the UAE and Greece, and to advance towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a safe travel corridor has been established for fully vaccinated individuals, in addition to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries.

Effective immediately in Greece and as of 18 May 2021 in the UAE, the quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated individuals holding vaccination certificates without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures adopted at each destination to ensure safe and secure travel for all.

This step affirms the keenness of the leadership of both countries to facilitate the movement of individuals, promote tourism between the two countries, and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns, which reached advanced rates in the percentage of vaccine recipients to ensure the health and safety of the community and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

As per the new regulations, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor in both countries will be required to show documentation that they have received the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the approved applications or certificates issued by health authorities. Travelers can also present PCR laboratory test results through these applications.

This partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries is of high importance in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This cooperation and coordination also supports the efforts of the two countries to combat and overcome the pandemic.

