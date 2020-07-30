UAE and Indonesia agree to establish temporary safe travel corridor to facilitate travel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia have agreed to establish a temporary safe travel corridor to facilitate travel between the two countries for essential business and commercial, economic, diplomatic, and official purposes.

In a joint statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia emphasised the pressing need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and economic relations to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This agreement is part of both countries’ efforts to contain COVID-19 and accelerate economic recovery. The establishment of the safe travel corridor also comes in accordance with public health guidelines and quarantine protocols, with both countries committing to engage in regular consultations with relevant stakeholders to periodically assess the operational status of the safe travel corridor, improve the effectiveness of such an arrangement, and expand its application, including for tourism purposes.