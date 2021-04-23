UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE And Israel To Cooperate On Healthcare Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:15 AM

UAE and Israel to cooperate on healthcare services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 22nd April 2021 (WAM) - The Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE) announced on Thursday that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health, aimed at enhancing quality of healthcare in the two countries.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

Under the agreement, signed by Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Director General of the EHSE and the Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, the cooperation will range from joint efforts to fight global pandemics, protection of medical data, cyber security, medical education, innovation and use of artificial intelligence and other fields of advanced technology.

Al Serkal emphasised that the agreement would contribute to enhancing the protection of health data for patients and the exchange of research between the two countries.

"The UAE and Israel have proven their superior prowess in healthcare field, as the COVID-19 vaccination programmes in the two countries are among the fastest and most efficient globally," he said.

"It is natural for the two countries to develop their technical cooperation given that they are the most technologically advanced in the middle East region," he added.

Al Serkal also expressed his confidence that this cooperation will contribute to supporting international efforts to combat the pandemic and find creative solutions to the emerging challenges facing the health sector.

He stressed, at the same time, the UAE and Israel "will seek to facilitate cross visits by experts and to set up major economic and health projects, in addition to strengthening cooperation between medical institutions."

The UAE and the State of Israel signed the Abraham Accords peace agreement last September and established direct diplomatic relations. The two countries also signed several bilateral agreements, including a reciprocal visa waiver agreement between the two countries.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Israel Education UAE Abu Dhabi Same Superior Middle East April September Visa From Agreement

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

3 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

2 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

2 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

3 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.