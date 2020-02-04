UAE and Jordan dominate AWST 2020 showjumping contests

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Emirati Equestrians have come out on top on the first day of showjumping competitions held on Monday at the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST 2020, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS.

The SWS equestrian team that competed yesterday at the Sharjah Equestrian Club included Shamma Al Hameli with her horse ‘Don’t Worry’; Lama Al Ajami and her horse ‘Alaska’; Eman Al Muhairi who rode ‘Douwecara’; and Nadia Taryam on her horse ‘Askaria’. The team clinched gold in Class 2 competitions and received a cash prize of AED 25,000.

Fellow equestrian Kanna Al Hashemi from Fatima Bint Mubarak academy was on top of the Class 1 ‘One Round and Jump off’ competition, riding ‘Angelina’ and received AED 7,500 as a cash prize for her win. Khawla Al Hameli from the same acaemy finished in second place with her horse ‘Valentino’, and received a cash prize of AED 6,000. HRH Princess Jawaher Al Saud from KSA and her horse ‘Carlou’ finished third, winning AED 4,500.

Jordanian rider Sarah Al Armouti clinched gold and an AED 12,500 cash prize in the Class 2 ‘Two Round’ category, riding her horse ‘Virus’. The category’s silver medal was scooped by Nadia Taryam and her horse ‘Askaria’, who also received AED 10,000, and finally, Saudi Arabia’s Fnon Al Humaidan riding ‘Diablo De Grasset’ claimed bronze and an AED 7,500 cash prize.

The silver medal and an AED 15,000 cash prize in the Class 2 team competitions was won by Saudi Arabian equine team, while bronze went Jordan along with an AED 10,000 cash prize.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Head of the Supreme Organising Committee, SOC, at AWST felicitated all winners in the presence of Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Head of the AWST Supervisory Committee; and Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the SOC of AWST, Head of the Executive Committee and Director General of SWS.

Basketball competitions continued yesterday (Monday) with Egypt’s Sporting Sports Club registering their first AWST 2020 triumph, winning convincingly against Syria’s Al Sahel Sports Club, and finishing the match with 66-42 points tally on the scoreboard.

Tunisia’s Al Amal Sportif Al Watan Al Qabali have made a successful tournament debut, winning their first basketball contest against Kuwaiti Al Fatat Sports Club. The final score was settled at 88-63, securing Tunisia a 25-point lead win.

Team Iraq displayed a good aim during the archery contest yesterday, with Fatima Saad Al Mashanadi winning gold in the Qualifying Individual compound bow category. Her sibling Rand, followed suit, finishing in the top spot of the Qualifying Individual Olympic round. The contest’s runners-up was Bahrain’s Mariam Issa Najm, and UAE’s Fatima Mohammed Al Blushi from SWS finished in third place.