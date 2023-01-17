UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 12:45 PM

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has said that the UAE and the friendly Republic of Korea have solid strategic ties that are increasingly developing thanks to the support of both countries' leaderships to achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

This came during a meeting held between Sheikh Nahyan and Kwon Young-se, Korean Unification Minister, where they discussed means of fostering cooperation in the field of tolerance and coexistence and promoting the values of human fraternity based on their distinguished relations.

The Korean Minister, in turn, hailed the UAE's civilisational renaissance across various sectors under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reiterating his country's keenness to strengthen relations with the UAE.

