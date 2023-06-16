UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

MARRAKESH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Rachid Talbi El Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Naam Miyara, President of the Chamber of Councillors of Morocco, on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue in Marrakesh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance their parliamentary cooperation, including the exchange of visits, sharing of best practices, and joint participation in international parliamentary events.

The meeting also highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Morocco based on mutual respect and appreciation.

Ghobash expressed his admiration for Morocco’s hosting of the conference, which brought together over 700 representatives of parliaments, civil society and religious institutions from around the world.

The conference was a great success in addressing key issues related to religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and coexistence, which are essential for fostering friendships among nations, he said.

Ghobash invited Alami and Miyara to attend the parliamentary conference that will be held on the sidelines of COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE from 30th November to 12th December at Expo City Dubai.

Alami and Miyara highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Morocco, as well as their leaderships’ keenness to enhance their overall strategic ties.

They also discussed several issues of mutual concern, most notably ways of strengthening the parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries.