UAE And Netherlands Discuss Food And Water Security Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) The UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, was joined by Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, Minister of Water and Infrastructure for The Netherlands, during the 2nd episode of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, Web Series, today.

Hosted by Masdar, the episode explored how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting food and water security, how developing nations can address resource scarcity and the role innovation was playing to overcome challenges in the sector.

During the Web episode, Almheiri said: "The current COVID-19 pandemic has tested the resilience of the global food supply network, both its physical infrastructure and through the willingness of countries to continue exporting food because of increased domestic pressures. Now more than ever the global community needs to work together to both ensure the continued capacity of food chains and to share knowledge and expertise to develop countries’ own food systems, especially in the area of agricultural technology, as this will enhance their capacity to become self-sufficient with their food security needs.

"

Nieuwenhuizen said, "The problems related to water are increasing. Water shortages, but also floods can propel instability in regions around the world. I believe that we need to cooperate, share knowledge, upscale proven technologies and build strong coalitions, especially in times like these. Global platforms, like Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, are important to delivering solutions and the Netherlands will host the first ever global summit of world leaders entirely focused on climate change adaptation. The Climate Adaptation Summit will be held on January 25, 2021, and we look forward to welcoming the UAE."

Remaining committed to accelerating sustainable development, ADSW launched its Web Series to provide a year-round platform for maintaining dialogue on issues and topics that are shaping the global sustainability landscape and help drive a green recovery.

