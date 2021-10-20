UAE and Scotland gather at DSO in the name of space

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) received a high-profile delegation from Scottish Development International (SDI), the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and Edinburgh University, at its Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest incubation hub of its kind in the region located in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). Following the delegation visit, Dtec hosted the Tartan Space Pitches.

Hans Christensen, Vice President of Dtec, welcomed Adnan AlRais, Programme Manager of Mars 2117 from MBRSC, Kevin Scullion, Space Trade Specialist at SDI, and Professor Iain Woodhouse, Personal Chair in Applied Earth Observation, school of Geosciences at Edinburgh University, as well as representatives of six top Scottish space companies participating in the Tartan Space Pitches, showcasing their pioneering.

Introducing the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus to the delegation and explaining its role in the startup ecosystem, Christensen said: "DSOA established Dtec as a hub for like-minded entrepreneurs to come together, collaborate, and exchange ideas, knowledge and experiences. Building on DSO’s status as an integrated free zone technology park and its network of investors, Dtec aims to support ambitious entrepreneurs with promising startups in their journey to success. In the space sector specifically, DSOA partnered with MBRSC on multiple fronts, including the recent establishment of the Code in Space Satellite Ground Station, an earth station for educational satellites."

He added: "Given Scotland's unique space story in pioneering research, innovation, and end-to-end capabilities across the value chain, we are delighted to welcome Scottish Development International and explore ways of collaborating on space science and exploration. We were also amazed by the innovative ideas of the six Scottish space companies pitched earlier. We look forward to hosting them at Dtec in DSO and supporting their foray into the UAE."

For his part, Adnan AlRais, Programme Manager of Mars 2117, MBRSC, said: "MBRSC has always worked towards providing an enabling environment for collaborations in space technology and research. We are pleased to welcome the Scottish Development International and the Sottish space companies to the UAE and look forward to engaging with them in the long term on projects in the space domain.

Many nations are today looking at focus on space sector as a growth strategy, and the UAE is no different. We are here to continue our support and expand our partnership in pursuit of making an impact in the space sector."

Following the introduction on Dtec and MBRSC, six finalists, Dr Sonali Mohapatra, Space Applications Lead at Craft Prospect, Derek Harris, CEO of Ecosene, Mick O’Connor, Programme Director at Prestwick Spaceport, Chris Newlands, Founder and CEO of Spelfie, Katie Miller, Head of Communications and Engagement at Skyrora, and Robin Sampson, Founder and Managing Director of Trade in Space, presented to an international audience of space stakeholders and investors as part of the Tartan Space Pitches.

For his part, Kevin Scullion, said: "We are delighted to be in Dubai to highlight Scotland’s incredibly exciting space sector and showcase our plans to be a leading space nation. Scotland's space sector is the fastest growing in the UK, indeed the country’s largest city, Glasgow, manufactures more satellites than anywhere else in Europe. Our whole eco-system surrounding the space sector is attractive to international partners and we were proud to share that story at this Dtec Scotland Showcase event to help develop future trade opportunities."

Anna Hazlett, Principal at AzurX, said: "AzurX champions space innovation with the aim of encouraging international entrepreneurs and investors to collaborate with UAE industry, academia, government and private sector towards building a diverse space ecosystem. As Dtec looks to grow its space vertical, Dubai may well become a second home for our Scottish Space Innovators who showcased their technologies at Dtec."

Following the pitches and Q&A sessions with the representatives, the delegation toured Dtec’s facilities housing more than 1,000 startups from 75 countries. The hub expanded its premises by more than 60,000 square feet to provide additional space for around 800 startups in the next three years, bringing up its total area to more than 108,000 square feet.