UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committee Meeting, virtually

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, convened the 2nd UAE-Thailand Joint Committee Meeting, virtually, on Wednesday, June 30.

During the meeting, officials from both sides delivered their remarks and discussed a number of bilateral matters.

In his remarks, Al Sayegh affirmed the strength of the two countries’ bilateral relationship and pointed to the growing cooperation that the UAE and Thailand have enjoyed over the years, including increased economic and cultural flows since the establishment of diplomatic relations 45 years ago.

Stating the growth in the total bilateral non-oil trade as well as the developments made in respect to expanding the current investment relations. Al Sayegh noted opportunities for expanded cooperation between the two sides.

"While the UAE has and will remain a major investor in key Thai sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and real estate, we wish to broaden these investments into a range of other areas such as food and agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology," Al Sayegh remarked.

Pointing to the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai as a platform for the Thai Government and the private sector to expand their presence in the UAE and attract investment into Thailand, Al Sayegh underscored the importance of joint cooperation to overcome barriers to investment and trade.

Moreover, Al Sayegh extended his appreciation for the support provided by Thailand throughout the UAE’s Chairship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) while noting the UAE’s commitment to expanding its collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Both sides acknowledged that the convening of the meeting against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic reflected the spirit of friendship between the leadership and peoples of the two countries and their keenness to advance bilateral relations in various sectors of common interest.

For his part, Isarabhakdi thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting and affirmed his Government’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, noting that the meeting enabled both sides to discuss key political and economic issues of mutual interest.