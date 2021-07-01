UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE And Thailand Convene The Second Joint Committee Meeting, Virtually

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committee Meeting, virtually

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, convened the 2nd UAE-Thailand Joint Committee Meeting, virtually, on Wednesday, June 30.

During the meeting, officials from both sides delivered their remarks and discussed a number of bilateral matters.

In his remarks, Al Sayegh affirmed the strength of the two countries’ bilateral relationship and pointed to the growing cooperation that the UAE and Thailand have enjoyed over the years, including increased economic and cultural flows since the establishment of diplomatic relations 45 years ago.

Stating the growth in the total bilateral non-oil trade as well as the developments made in respect to expanding the current investment relations. Al Sayegh noted opportunities for expanded cooperation between the two sides.

"While the UAE has and will remain a major investor in key Thai sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and real estate, we wish to broaden these investments into a range of other areas such as food and agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology," Al Sayegh remarked.

Pointing to the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai as a platform for the Thai Government and the private sector to expand their presence in the UAE and attract investment into Thailand, Al Sayegh underscored the importance of joint cooperation to overcome barriers to investment and trade.

Moreover, Al Sayegh extended his appreciation for the support provided by Thailand throughout the UAE’s Chairship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) while noting the UAE’s commitment to expanding its collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Both sides acknowledged that the convening of the meeting against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic reflected the spirit of friendship between the leadership and peoples of the two countries and their keenness to advance bilateral relations in various sectors of common interest.

For his part, Isarabhakdi thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting and affirmed his Government’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, noting that the meeting enabled both sides to discuss key political and economic issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

India Thailand Technology Agriculture UAE Dubai June 2020 From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

51 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

1 hour ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

2 hours ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.