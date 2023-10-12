Open Menu

UAE And Turkish Presidents Discuss Regional Developments And Civilian Protection Efforts In Phone Call 

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection efforts in phone call 

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, held a phone call today to discuss efforts to contain escalation in the region and prioritise the protection of civilians.

They also discussed intensifying efforts to open safe corridors to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid in light of increasing violence and escalation, which threaten regional security and stability.

The leaders underscored the urgent need for regional and international action to promptly halt escalating tensions and stressed the significance of expanding prospects for inclusive and equitable peace, safeguarding the middle East's stability and security, and averting additional crises.

During the call, His Highness and the Turkish President also addressed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation and the strategic partnership that binds the two countries, noting their determination to explore opportunities to deepen ties in various fields

