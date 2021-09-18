UrduPoint.com

UAE And UK To Strengthen Cooperation On Climate Action And Environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) The UAE and the United Kingdom today agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation to accelerate climate action and environmental protection in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate, and the Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, UK Minister of State for middle East and North Africa.

The MoU comes ahead of the UN COP26 climate summit in November, due to be hosted by the UK in the city of Glasgow and offers a framework for wide-ranging cooperation by government entities, companies, and research agencies in support of realizing COP26 goals.

The agreement recognizes that strong, decisive climate action can be an engine for economic growth, job creation and sustainable development and aligns with the UAE’s recently launched "Principles of the 50" roadmap to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee. The Principles will help forge a new era of economic and social growth for the UAE over the next 50 years.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "Fifteen years ago, the UAE made a strategic decision to invest heavily in innovation and low-carbon energy, especially renewables and in partnership with other countries. In the UK, we were an anchor investor in some of the country’s largest wind projects - including Dudgeon and the London Array - that have helped make Great Britain the world’s leading market for offshore wind energy.

"Today’s MoU, on the eve of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, builds on our long-standing partnership with the UK, including on environmental cooperation and investment. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration across all sectors to help support and realize the bold ambitions the UK has outlined for COP26.

"

Under the MoU, the UAE and the UK will work together in seeking to deliver on the Paris Agreement, including by reducing emissions to keep 1.5 degrees in reach, facilitating greater action on adaptation, mobilising finance for climate action and collaborating on pathways to low emission and climate-resilient growth.

The UAE was the first country in the region to ratify and sign the Paris Accords and the first in MENA to set an economy-wide reduction in emissions by 2030, as part of its second Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The country has a demonstrable track record on progressive climate initiatives across all key sectors, including energy, industry, and agriculture.

Today’s agreement with the UK focuses on facilitating the exchange of information on policies, programmes, regulations, and business models that support joint efforts on climate action. It will also better enable research and development, promote investments and the adoption of technology, and support private sector collaboration as well as assist with coordination and cooperation on development and humanitarian activities.

November’s UN climate summit will see the official launch of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), co-founded by the UAE and the United States with endorsement from the UK’s COP Presidency. Agricultural innovation for climate action will be an area of strong cooperation with the UK. Others include adaptation and resilience, low-carbon energy and decarbonization, green finance and investment and climate science and research collaboration.

