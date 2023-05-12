UAE and USA hold third session of their joint consular committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) The United Arab Emirates and the United States of America have held the third session of their joint consular committee to enhance and bolster cooperation in all joint consular fields, aiming to provide outstanding consular support and services to citizens of the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sean Murphy, Chargé d'Affaires at the USA Embassy in the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several joint consular matters between the two countries and plans to follow up and develop them, in addition to enhancing mutual consular cooperation.

Lutfi stressed the importance of cooperation in the consular field and its role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, praising the positive developments achieved during this year in terms of bilateral consular ties.

He hailed efforts exerted by both sides to provide distinguished consular services and facilitate citizens' movement between the two countries.

He also conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his appreciation of the strong relations between the two countries in the consular field and his hopes for success for the meeting, which reflects the aspirations and directions of the visionary leadership.

Lutfi added that the UAE-USA bilateral relations witnessed significant leaps, which contributed to consolidating and advancing these relations on bilateral and global levels.

He also stressed that the UAE and the USA have solid ties anchored in history and based on many common interests.

Murphy, in turn, praised the pioneering position enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international levels and its vital role at various levels, stressing the importance of this committee in strengthening the frameworks of consular cooperation in all fields.

He also lauded the development of bilateral relations over the past years, especially in consular cooperation, stressing his country's aspirations to develop cooperation and share expertise with the UAE to benefit both countries citizens.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Justice, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company in the UAE, as well as representatives from the competent authorities in the USA, took part in the meeting.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1972, the UAE and the USA have shared distinguished and solid strategic and historic relations based on mutual respect and understanding.

Bilateral relations between the two parties witnessed significant advancement in the past years through the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries, the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding, and bilateral cooperation in all fields, most notably the areas of defence, education and economy.