UrduPoint.com

UAE, Angola Growing Agricultural Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:30 PM

UAE, Angola growing agricultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State,, and Angola's Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, Joao Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha, have discussed ways of accelerating cooperation between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Shakhbout received the African minister and his accompanying delegation at the HQ of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today wherein they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Shakhbout underlined the UAE's keenness to boost trade exchanges and investments between the two nations in various domains to the best interests of their peoples.

Related Topics

Agriculture UAE Angola Best

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of Ali Shah Gelani offered in abse ..

Funeral prayers of Ali Shah Gelani offered in absentia across Pakistan

13 seconds ago
 47 more Corona positive cases surfaced in Balochis ..

47 more Corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

14 seconds ago
 Spanish Attorney General Meets With Ex-Afghan Pros ..

Spanish Attorney General Meets With Ex-Afghan Prosecutor Karim - Attorney Genera ..

18 seconds ago
 UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls ..

UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls to Avoid Civilian Casualties ..

4 minutes ago
 Two illegal colonies sealed

Two illegal colonies sealed

4 minutes ago
 Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increase ..

Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increased 5-fold in 50 years: UN repor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.