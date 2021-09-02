UAE, Angola growing agricultural cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State,, and Angola's Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, Joao Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha, have discussed ways of accelerating cooperation between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Shakhbout received the African minister and his accompanying delegation at the HQ of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today wherein they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Shakhbout underlined the UAE's keenness to boost trade exchanges and investments between the two nations in various domains to the best interests of their peoples.