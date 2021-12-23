UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 1,002 New COVID-19 Cases, 339 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 339 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 365,269 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,002 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 746,557.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths in the country remaining at 2,154.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 339 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 739,616.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

6 minutes ago
 DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials c ..

DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials capabilities in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority&#039;s o ..

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority&#039;s organisational structure approv ..

51 minutes ago
 China Denies Reports of Plans to Halt Large Enterp ..

China Denies Reports of Plans to Halt Large Enterprises' Work During 2022 Winter ..

43 minutes ago
 SPO to organize National Climate Change Conference ..

SPO to organize National Climate Change Conference on Dec 29

43 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 25,667 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 25,667 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.