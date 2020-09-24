UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced Thursday that it conducted 93,618 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,002 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 88,532.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 407.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 942 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,937.