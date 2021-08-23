UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 1,060 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,659 Recoveries, 4 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE announces 1,060 new COVID-19 cases, 1,659 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 290,691 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,060 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 710,438.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 4 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,024.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,659 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 692,585.

Related Topics

UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India will have to shun its narrow minded approach ..

India will have to shun its narrow minded approach: FM

12 minutes ago
 Taliban Sent Delegation to Panjshir for Negotiatio ..

Taliban Sent Delegation to Panjshir for Negotiations With Vice President Saleh

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 21 dead, 20 missing after severe floods hitting U. ..

21 dead, 20 missing after severe floods hitting U.S. Tennessee

2 minutes ago
 SC issues notice to AGP, President SCBAP, Vice Cha ..

SC issues notice to AGP, President SCBAP, Vice Chairman PBC in journalists' comp ..

10 minutes ago
 US Evacuated Over 10,000 People From Kabul in Past ..

US Evacuated Over 10,000 People From Kabul in Past 24 Hours - White House

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.