UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces 1,089 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,769 Recoveries, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,769 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 115,258 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,089 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 102,929.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 438.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,769 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 93,479.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

3 minutes ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

3 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.