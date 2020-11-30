UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces 1,107 New COVID-19 Cases, 714 Recoveries, And 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

UAE announces 1,107 new COVID-19 cases, 714 recoveries, and 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 87,514 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,107 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 168,860.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 572.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 714 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 154,899.

