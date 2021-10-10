UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 111 New COVID-19 Cases, 191 Recoveries, No COVID-19-related Deaths In Past 24 Hours

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 300,887 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 737,766.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the death toll remained unchanged at 2,113.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 191 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 731,113.

