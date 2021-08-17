UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 1,115 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,544 Recoveries, 3 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 1,115 new COVID-19 cases, 1,544 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 247,213 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,115 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 704,000.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,006.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,544 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 682,809.

Related Topics

UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to amend the LG Act ahead of l ..

Punjab govt decides to amend the LG Act ahead of local bodies election

28 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador in Kabul Holds Meeting With Tal ..

Russian Ambassador in Kabul Holds Meeting With Taliban's Representative - Embass ..

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 231761 cusecs water

IRSA releases 231761 cusecs water

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants assurance from Taliban to not let A ..

Pakistan wants assurance from Taliban to not let Afghan soil used against it: Pr ..

9 minutes ago
 Portugal battles wildfire as heatwave persists

Portugal battles wildfire as heatwave persists

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Muh ..

Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Muharram

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.