UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 115 New COVID-19 Cases, 159 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE announces 115 new COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 362,508 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 115 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 738,487.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,118.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 159 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 732,143.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince orders 50-couple mass ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince orders 50-couple mass wedding

5 minutes ago
 Homage paid to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Homage paid to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

7 minutes ago
 UAD holds training workshop on reference, citation ..

UAD holds training workshop on reference, citation tools in research

7 minutes ago
 Neuville dominates Spanish Rally as Ogier loses gr ..

Neuville dominates Spanish Rally as Ogier loses ground

7 minutes ago
 Canadian City Authorities Find Hydrocarbons in Wat ..

Canadian City Authorities Find Hydrocarbons in Water at Local Filtration Facilit ..

12 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.