Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

UAE announces 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 678 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, announced that it conducted 125,915 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP announced 1,174 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 149,135.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also noted an additional 678 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 142,561.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

